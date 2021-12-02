Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday that a legislative special session will begin Dec. 7.
Items to be included in the session are a proposed tax reduction bill, an insulin bill, LLC bill, and an appropriation bill. Hutchinson made the announcement during his weekly media briefing.
“I spoke today with both the Speaker of the House and Senate Pro Tem and they confirmed that we have more than a majority vote on the tax bills to have that passed,” Hutchinson said.
With its focus primarily on the tax cut package that calls for reducing the state’s top income tax rate from 5.9 percent to 4.9 percent. The package, which also includes corporate tax cuts and a low-income tax credit, would cost the state $135 million in the current fiscal year and grow to nearly $498 million when fully implemented in 2026.
“I hope we have a short session, we do the business and we keep our focus on the tax cuts, which was the plan all along,” Hutchinson told reporters.
Hutchinson is pushing for the tax cuts after the state ended its fiscal year in July with a nearly $1 billion surplus. A coalition of advocacy groups earlier Tuesday called on the Legislature to focus on funding needed services rather than a tax cut they said would primarily benefit higher earners.
Arkansas also reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday in its biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases since September.
The state reported 1,044 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total since the pandemic began to 528,838. The state’s active cases increased by 335 to 5,699. The state’s COVID-19 deaths increased by 12 to 8,667, and hospitalizations increased by 19 to 409.
Dr. Jose Romero, the state’s health secretary, said part of the increase may have come from people waiting until after Thanksgiving to get tested. But he warned that “if this continues, we are definitely in another surge.”
Arkansas ranks 35th in the country for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University research data.
Hutchinson said there are a lot of unknowns around the COVID-19 Omicron variant discovered in South Africa, but scientists and public health officials are working to learn more. Early questions are whether Omicron is more transmissible than other variants, and how severe could it can be.
Hutchinson noted Tuesday that 12,969 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines were given out.
“I’m very pleased that 35.9 percent are first doses, which means over 4,000 going in for the first time starting the vaccination process,” Hutchinson said, “20.7 percent are second doses, and 43 percent are third doses, which are all good signs on the vaccination front.”
Romero said that 30 percent of the new cases in the state are occurring in the 5-18-year-old group and he encouraged parents to get vaccines to that age group.
“It’s important that parents realize that this virus does affect children, it can have long-term consequences, and vaccines are available, and we are encouraging them to get their children vaccinated,” Romero said.
Secretary of Arkansas Department of Education Johnny Key said that as of Monday, there were 705 active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas school districts. He noted that it was about 500 fewer than last week, but due to Thanksgiving break that may not be an accurate representation of active cases in schools.
