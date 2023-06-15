When we were kids we were told the story of how George Washington asked a woman in Philadelphia, named Betsy Ross, to make the first American flag based on a design she was shown in 1776.
That was a good story.
Over the years, however, I see more and more stories that suggest the whole George Washington-Betsy Ross tale is a myth.
I don’t think so. Here’s why:
1. Those who dispute the story say Betsy Ross wasn’t publicly credited with making the first flag during her lifetime. What!? A woman wasn’t publicly given credit for something during the Revolutionary War, or after? Well let’s keep in mind it would be another 144 years before a constitutional amendment would even guarantee women the right to vote in this country so yeah, I kinda think men weren’t giving a lot of women credit for anything they were doing during her lifetime.
2. Some are suspicious that the story of Betsy Ross making the first American flag wasn’t publicly relayed until 1870, to the Historical Society of Pennsylvania, by her grandson William Canby, and it was a time in which people were clamoring for patriotic stories, having just finished a civil war and all. Okay, but that doesn’t mean the dude made up a story about his grandma. Betsy Ross died at the age of 84 in 1836. Canby was 11 years old at the time. Historians, even those who dismiss the story of her making the first American flag, acknowledge that her family and friends all said she talked about making the first American flag a lot. It wasn’t like some claim uttered on her death bed: ‘Oh by the way, I have a confession to make. I made the first American flag. It was supposed to be a secret. Don’t tell anyone.’ Besides, her daughter had even written down the story and signed an affidavit to affirm its authenticity in 1857, before any old civil war.
3. She was definitely connected to the people who wanted a flag. Her story was that Gen. George Washington, Robert Morris, a financier of the revolution, and Col. George Ross, popped in on her one day in May or June of 1776 with a sketch of a flag they wanted her to make with 13 red and white stripes and 13 six-pointed stars. Betsy suggested different dimensions and five-pointed stars placed in a circle instead of having them all willy-nilly like the sketch depicted. Again, historians don’t dispute that she knew Washington and had done sewing work for him, or that Washington and Morris had attended the same church as Betsy and her husband, or that Col. Ross, who, like Morris would be signers of the Declaration of Independence, was Betsy’s deceased husband’s uncle. Who else would these guys turn to for a prototype of a new flag design?
4. The design of the flag Betsy said she made was the one Congress officially adopted on June 14, 1777. By that time there is at least one invoice that survived that shows Betsy, a professional seamstress and upholsterer, was doing work for the government – MAKING FLAGS! She made flags and banners for American ships, as did other women, who like Betsy, sewed for a living.
5. I’m sure George Washington so wanted a new flag because the one he was using – known as the Grand Union Flag – had the British Union Jack on it in the corner where the field of blue with stars is located now. Loyalists sometimes mistook his troops for the British because of that, and I’m sure he was sick of it. Also, even if we don’t have him writing down every little thing he did during the war, we do know that Washington was in Philadelphia from late May to early June 1776.
6. I think oral histories are important in all cultures. Some stories handed down can easily be proven false, but not this one. There’s nothing that proves the making of the first American flag WASN’T done by Betsy Ross. And if it wasn’t made by her, who did make the first American flag? Someone did it. I haven’t heard of another family history that’s similar to this in any way. To suggest this event didn’t happen just because there’s no “official record” – from the Second Continental Congress or Gen. Washington no less – doesn’t make any sense.
It’s just one of many things to think about as we celebrate National Flag Week this week.
