As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Arkansas, one Jackson County organization is committed to aiding its community during the pandemic.
The IMAD organization, which stands for “I’m Making A Difference,” is a full-service non-profit 501c3 community organization that is dedicated to presenting youth with a picture of hope and prosperity.
Since it was founded in 2015, IMAD has acquired two community centers, two restaurants, a public swimming pool and several real estate properties in the Jackson County area. Through the operations of these businesses, along with fundraising and partnerships, IMAD has been able to implement summer youth programs, feeding programs, after-school programs, mentoring programs, clothing programs, transportation programs and summer field-trips to benefit Jackson County’s youth.
With COVID cases on the rise, the IMAD organization has joined the Arkansas Department of Health to distribute free at-home COVID-19 tests through its various locations.
This week, IMAD distributed 800 kits, each kit containing two tests. IMAD co-founder and CEO Phillip Brown of Newport said more tests are on the way, which will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Updates of available tests will be provided on IMAD’s Facebook page.
When available, tests can be picked up at the IMAD Village Grill, located at 2101 Malcolm Ave, STE 10, Newport; IMAD Village Community Center, located at 947 Hout Circle, Newport; or the US Roller Rink, located at 2701 Arkansas 367, Newport.
Instructions on how to use and read the test results are included in the box. The Arkansas Department of Health advises everyone to report their home results by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-803-7847.
Those who are feeling sick are advised to visit a doctor for testing rather than using the at-home tests being distributed.
“We always try to make a positive impact on the community and this is just another way for us to do so,” said Brown.
The community transmission of COVID-19 in Jackson County is high. As of Jan. 18, 2022, according to the ADH website, Jackson County had a total of 189 reported cases with 26.67 percent of those tested being positive. Although the transmission rate is high, there have not been any Covid-related deaths reported in Jackson County during this recent surge.
According to the CDC, the Omicron variant is spreading more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus. Current vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths due to infection with the Omicron variant. However, breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated are likely to occur.
Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving either the second dose of a two-dose vaccine series like those by Pfizer or Moderna, or one dose of a single-dose vaccine. The CDC also recommends additional booster vaccine doses for all adults.
As of now, 37 percent (6,193) of Jackson County’s 16,719 population is fully vaccinated, with 44 percent (7,358) of the population having at least one dose.
For more information about IMAD, visit www.IMADorganization.com.
