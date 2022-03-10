ARBroadbandNow is seeking input about broadband in Jackson County. A survey has been posted online for all home Internet, not office Internet, and feedback, including good and bad experiences, is needed.
Information is confidential and the data will only be used for the purpose of verifying the need for Broadband Internet service in Jackson County.
The survey can be found online at https://www.survey monkey.com/r/ar broadband?fbclid=I wAR3WUkf0-dKXy Tu2bW4Bt_KNNN DaLd4ErRHS6JdpKA TU9S6SIAFremVIJoE.
