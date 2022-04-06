The COVID-19 numbers remain small for Jackson County, but included in this week’s figures is one additional death among county residents, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
From March 28 through Sunday, 12 new cases of COVID were reported, a decrease in five since the previous week, making a total of 29 active cases. One death was reported, making the total death count for Jackson County 61.
As of Sunday, Arkansas reported only 1,103 cases statewide. The health department reported 313 new cases statewide during the previous seven days. There were only 47 deaths attributed to the disease statewide, including three residents of Randolph County, two in Clay and Mississippi counties and one each in Jackson and Lawrence counties.
Hospitalizations of COVID patients stood at 109 statewide, with 21 on ventilators. There were 11 COVID patients in Northeast Arkansas hospitals, including two on ventilators.
