Jackson County CCM Team excel in Leadership Contest 

On Friday, the Jackson County Conduct of a Chapter Meeting (CCM) Team and Creed Speaker competed in the Sub-Area Leadership Contest, which consisted of nine schools in the Black/White River Sub-Area.
These students are scored on the following criteria: performance of scripted FFA opening and closing ceremonies, on how well they exhibit extensive knowledge of Parliamentary Procedure while conducting a mock FFA business meeting, and scored on debates on a main motion.
The CCM Team placed first in the competition. The team has worked diligently, learning the “ins and outs” of Parliamentary Procedure and how to properly conduct a business meeting. Also, Caeley Gist placed fourth in the Creed Speaking competition.
The CCM Team consists of Addy Williams-President; Caeley Gist-Vice President; Brian Hurst-Sentinel; Noah Bartsch-Reporter; Wyatt Smith-Treasurer; Andrew Nichols-Secretary; and Jaci Hartsell-Jr. Advisor.
