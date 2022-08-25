Jackson County Historical Society hosts World War I exhibit

The Great War: Arkansas in World War I, a free traveling exhibit that tells the story of Arkansas’s role during World War at home and on the battlefields, is on display by the Jackson County Historical Society.
The exhibit is at the Newport Business Resource Center, 201 Hazel St., in Newport beginning this week through Nov. 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.
The traveling exhibit consists of 12 panels that showcase images from the Arkansas State Archives’ holdings, including original documents, photographs, posters, maps and historical objects, giving a first-hand look at the lives of Arkansans during the war. The exhibit covers the chronology of the war as well as various facets of the conflict, such as training troops in Arkansas, actions overseas, the Home Front, providing for the war, healthcare and Arkansas heroes.
“I am very pleased that the Jackson County Historical Society is sharing The Great War: Arkansas in World War I with their visitors and community,” stated Julienne Crawford, the Arkansas State Archives’ Curator. “This exhibit, created to commemorate the centennial anniversary of America’s entry into World War I, powerfully memorializes the impact this first modern, global war had on the 65 million who were mobilized, including the 70,000 soldiers from Arkansas.”
This exhibit is funded in part by a grant from the Arkansas Humanities Council, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council.
Founded in 1905, the Arkansas State Archives is dedicated to collecting and preserving the documentary history of Arkansas. In addition to its main location in Little Rock, the Arkansas State Archives also has two branch locations: the Northeast Arkansas Regional Archives in Powhatan and the Southwest Arkansas Regional Archives in Washington, Arkansas. The Arkansas State Archives is an agency of Arkansas Heritage. The mission of Arkansas Heritage, a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, is to identify Arkansas’s heritage and enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors by the discovery, preservation and presentation of the state’s natural, cultural and historic resources. This is accomplished through the work of eight divisions: Arkansas Arts Council, Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, Arkansas State Archives, Delta Cultural Center, Historic Arkansas Museum, Mosaic Templars Cultural Center and Old State House Museum. To learn more about the Arkansas State Archives visit http:// archives.arkansas.gov.
The Jackson County Historical Society is dedicated to preserving the history of Jackson County, Arkansas and to making historical documents, artifacts and events come alive for new generations. The Jackson County Historical Society is a membership based non-profit that sponsors a number of programs each year as well as the James Logan Morgan Genealogy and History Research Room. To become a member, contact the Jackson County Historical Society by calling (870) 523-1009. For more information about the exhibit at the Newport Business Resource Center, call (870) 523-1009 or email director@ newportaredc.org.
