Jackson County Historical Society hosts World War I exhibit

This World War I savings bond poster is part of the traveling exhibit on display at the Newport Business Resource Center.

 Courtesy photo

The Great War: Arkansas in World War I, a free traveling exhibit that tells the story of Arkansas’s role during World War at home and on the battlefields, is on display by the Jackson County Historical Society.

The exhibit is at the Newport Business Resource Center, 201 Hazel St., in Newport beginning this week through Nov. 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

