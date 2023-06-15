The Jackson County Humane Society is facing a near crisis situation as supporters work to help take care of dogs that have been abandoned, and work to find homes for them.
Officials said the Newport facility now has 108 dogs in a 50-dog facility. Director Ann Hout said it is an issue that many groups around the state are seeing every day.
It has part to do with the economy, part to do with the aftermath of the COVID pandemic and part to do with the lack of spaying and neutering of animals, Hout said.
Hout said it is an issue that has seen an increase in the Delta, especially in Northeast Arkansas.
Locally, dogs have been dumped on the side of the road in Jackson County, leaving families in rural areas the task of taking care of the animals or finding a way to take care of and feed them.
Hout said they are seeing mainly larger dogs in the Newport facility, but they are seeing smaller dogs as well.
She believes that the spaying and neutering of animals is the answer to the issue.
However, Hout said the group has seen its donations go down in part due to the economy. She said the group always needs food for the animals and that the group is not federally funded.
The group does receive grants and donations from people in the county; and it needs volunteers.
The facility is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or by appointment in the hours between.
People wishing to help the group can contact Hout by text or phone from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 870-217-3112.
