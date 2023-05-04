Jackson County JP elected president of Quorum Court Association

Jackson County Justice of the Peace Tommy Young was elected by his peers on the Arkansas Association of Quorum Courts to serve as president on the association’s 12-member executive board.

 Courtesy photo

Jackson County Justice of the Peace Tommy Young has been elected by a body of his peers to serve as president of the Arkansas Association of Quorum Courts (AAQC).

Young is a 10-year member of the AAQC 75-member governing body. During the AAQC’s biennial meeting on April 22, 2023, Young was elected to serve on the AAQC’s 12-member executive board. That body then elected Young to serve as president of the association.

