Jackson County JP elected president of Quorum Court Association

Jackson County Justice of the Peace Tommy Young has been elected by a body of his peers to serve as president of the Arkansas Association of Quorum Courts (AAQC).
Young is a 10-year member of the AAQC 75-member governing body. During the AAQC’s biennial meeting on April 22, 2023, Young was elected to serve on the AAQC’s 12-member executive board. That body then elected Young to serve as president of the association.
As president, Young also sits on the Association of Arkansas Counties (AAC) Board of Directors, of which he has been a member since 2019.
Young began his eighth term as justice of the peace, serving Jackson County’s second district, in January 2023. He serves as chairman of the budget committee and vice-chairman of the jail committee.
Young is a longtime resident of Tuckerman. He is the third son of Norman and Eva Young. He has been part of the Young’s family farming operation since he was in the fourth grade. He has farmed with his late father and his brothers, James and Ronald Young. He now is a farming partner and irrigation dealer with his two nephews, Blake and Jim Young III. They produce more than 1,400 acres of rice, more than 2,500 acres of corn that is sold to the poultry industry, 2,500 acres of seed wheat, and 4,000 acres of seed soybeans.
Young attended Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, where he received a bachelor’s degree in management. He has been married to Amy Shoffner Young for more than 37 years. They are the proud uncle, aunt and grandparents to Haley Shoffner Jacobs, her husband Gunner, and their son Silas; Cody Shoffner and his fiancé Daniel Seymour; and Andrew Shoffner. All have completed their degrees, are independently secure, and are working daily in their respective professions.
Young serves on many boards, councils, and committees. He serves as vice-president of the Farmers Supply Association Board, based in Harrisburg. In addition, he serves on the Jackson County Extension Council, and is a past president of the Jackson County Farm Bureau Board. He serves on the nominating committee of AgHeritage Farm Credit Services and is the founding chairman of the Trails to Tuckerman Historical Social. Young is a member of Northside Church of Christ.
The Association of Arkansas Counties
The AAC supports and promotes the idea that all elected officials must have the opportunity to act together to solve mutual problems as a unified group. To further this goal, the AAC is committed to providing a single source of cooperative support and information for all counties and county and district officials.
The overall purpose of the association is to work for the improvement of county government in the state of Arkansas. The association accomplishes this purpose by providing legislative representation, on-site assistance, general research, training, various publications and conferences to assist county officials in carrying out the duties and responsibilities of their office.
The AAC board is comprised of 18 members representing all nine areas of county and district government: county judges, sheriffs, collectors, assessors, treasurers, county and circuit clerks, coroners, and quorum court justices of the peace. Members of Arkansas’s quorum courts are classified as district, rather than county, officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.