The Jackson County Road Department will be receiving two pieces of road equipment this week after justices voted this month to approve spending nearly $100,000 on the project.

Jackson County Judge Jeff Phillips said justices voted March 9 to approve buying two Pack Mule dump trailers for the road department.

