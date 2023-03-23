The Jackson County Road Department will be receiving two pieces of road equipment this week after justices voted this month to approve spending nearly $100,000 on the project.
Jackson County Judge Jeff Phillips said justices voted March 9 to approve buying two Pack Mule dump trailers for the road department.
He said the county advertised the project out for bid in The Jonesboro Sun for two weeks and that the only bid received was from Young’s Irrigation and Equipment.
Tommy Young, who is affiliated with the company, is a Jackson County Justice of the Peace, Phillips said.
Phillips said the county has a policy that justices must pass an ordinance before doing any business with any county employee or official, that the county cannot just accept a bid and that it must be bid out in a publication.
The cost of the trailers was $49,775 each, Phillips said.
In other action, justices received a report from Jackson County Sheriff Russell Brinsfield. Phillips said the sheriff’s office has applied for a state emergency grant to purchase computers to be placed in sheriff’s vehicles.
If approved, Phillips said the computers would help deputies with their work and would not tie up dispatchers.
Justices also received a 2023 comprehensive strategic plan from NEDC Executive Director Jon Chadwell, approved an ordinance to name Collector Kelly Walker to prepare the county’s tax books and approved an ordinance to create a special treasurer’s commission account to add another fund on the books for the sheriff’s office.
