The Jackson County Quorum Court recently approved a plan to allow a Newport company to receive sales tax rebates to help with a $20 million expansion.

Justices on April 13 voted to allow Granges Americas, Inc. to participate in the Arkansas Tax Back Program. The Newport City Council approved a similar plan on April 3.

