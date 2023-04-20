The Jackson County Quorum Court recently approved a plan to allow a Newport company to receive sales tax rebates to help with a $20 million expansion.
Justices on April 13 voted to allow Granges Americas, Inc. to participate in the Arkansas Tax Back Program. The Newport City Council approved a similar plan on April 3.
The program allows for the refunds of sales and use taxes on the purchase of building materials, taxable machinery and equipment, according to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission website.
Company officials announced in December 2022 that the Newport facility would be expanded to produce battery cathode foil.
The foil is used to make lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.
Newport economic development official Jon Chadwell said earlier this month that the expansion would create between 45 and 50 jobs, with employees making about $28 an hour.
Chadwell said the work is expected to be done by the end of the year.
Jackson County Judge Jeff Phillips said the expansion and the company’s participation in the program would help with local supplies needed for the project. Judge Phillips said officials are thankful for the expansion and work by the company.
In other action, the quorum court approved a resolution to allow Soden & Sons to paint the area around the outside windows at the Newport courthouse.
Phillips said the $29,700 project is part of an ongoing effort to help maintain the 130-year-old building. The county has applied for another grant to help with the project.
In recent years, the county received funding to help with tuck point work at the courthouse. The work took about three years to complete and Phillips said projects like that one and the window project are important.
“The goal is to try to preserve it for another 130 years,” Phillips said.
Justices also approved a clean-up ordinance to help fix overages in budgets from 2022.
Phillips said the overages were attributed to the increased cost of equipment and supplies due to inflation and that the numbers were within close range of about a couple thousand dollars, not due to wasteful spending.
