Jackson County justices are looking to remodel one of the oldest courthouses in Northeast Arkansas by making it more accessible to the public.
The Jackson County Quorum Court met July 13 to discuss the issue during its monthly meeting. County Judge Jeff Phillips said justices who serve on the finance committee discussed the issue.
While discussions are in the preliminary stages, Phillips said officials plan to have a contractor and engineer take a look inside the building to see what is needed. Officials are looking to make the building more handicapped accessible as well as remodeling bathrooms and putting a ramp on the west side of the building to make it easier to get inside the courthouse.
In other action, justices approved a resolution in support of the Erwin Fire Department applying for a $15,000 state grant.
The grant, if approved, will allow the department to purchase turnout boots.
Justices also approved an appropriations ordinance, for $1,614, for professional development with the assessor’s office and received an update from the sheriff’s office on replacing two air conditioning compressors at the jail.
