Coronavirus infections continued to rise last week, but at a slightly slower pace, according to reports from the Arkansas Department of Health.
Statewide, there were 4,657 new cases between June 14 and Sunday, an increase of 5.2 percent. Jackson County reported an additional 25 new cases for a total of 37 new cases of COVID, and 46 active cases, which is an increase of 29 active cases. The death count remained unchanged at 64 deaths.
Craighead County’s 229 new cases was an increase of 4.6 percent during that period. Active cases rose by 26.1 percent to 8,761 statewide as of Sunday, while Craighead County’s active cases were up by 17 percent.
Craighead and Jackson counties were both classified as medium community levels by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday.
Community levels in Greene, Clay, Cross, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett and Randolph counties remained classified as low. The CDC factors hospitalizations and the number of new cases as part of this criteria.
Hospitalizations statewide rose from 176 to 196 during the previous seven days. COVID-related patients in Northeast Arkansas hospitals went from 37 to 36.
Craighead, Cross and Greene counties had one death each.
Surrounding counties reported the following COVID-19 cases by county, June 14 through Sunday:
Craighead – 229 new cases, (increase of 10 from last week); 462 active cases (increase of 67); 335 total virus related deaths (increase of 1).
Lawrence – 29 new cases (decrease of 16); 50 active (increase of 19); 81 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 45 new cases (increase of 16); 80 active (increase of 20); 128 deaths (unchanged).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.