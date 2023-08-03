NEWPORT — A murder trial for a Jackson County man ended in a hung jury last week.

Williams M. Johnson Jr. was charged with first-degree murder and felony tampering with physical evidence in the March 2019 murder of Phillip Wayne Pratt, 56, who was shot to death in a field near his home. Then-Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas said Pratt was shot four times – three times in the head and once in the chest.

