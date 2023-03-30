A high-speed chase on Sunday night led Jackson County law enforcement through several counties, including Lawrence, Randolph and Clay counties.
According to the report, the chase started on Sunday at 10:18 p.m. on Hwy. 367 near Swifton when a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department attempted to stop a vehicle. The vehicle, a white Honda Accord with a Tennessee license plate, sped off.
The chase entered Lawrence County at Alicia on Hwy. 367, and continued through Minturn towards Hoxie.
Officers with the Hoxie and Walnut Ridge police departments set up near the Hwy. 367 overpass to use spike strips to disable the vehicle. The attempt was unsuccessful, and the Accord continued into Hoxie city limits traveling at 85 miles per hour.
The chase continued through Hoxie and Walnut Ridge on Hwy. 367, and entered into Randolph and Greene counties at speeds up to 104 mph. At 10:43 p.m., the pursuit was reported to be entering Clay County.
Deputies with Jackson County continued the chase, with aid from the Clay County Sheriff’s Department and Corning Police Department. At 11:08 p.m., officers threw spike strips on the road, and the vehicle ran over the strips and crashed into a ditch.
The suspect then jumped out of the car and took off running before being captured by law enforcement and taken to St. Bernards in Jonesboro for his injuries.
