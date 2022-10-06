The Jackson County School District ACT Aspire scores were the highest in the Northeast Co-OP and in Jackson County.
The school district announced that it is proud of the students’ achievements as they worked diligently, and it certainly paid off.
The NorthEast Arkansas Co-Op consists of 14 area schools: Corning, Greene County Tech, Hillcrest, Hoxie, Jackson County School District, Jonesboro Westside, Marmaduke, Maynard, Paragould, Piggott, Pocahontas, Rector, Sloan-Hendrix, and Walnut Ridge. Here are the results of the JCSD campuses:
Tuckerman Elementary
Math Scores
4th Grade 1st in Co-op 79.71
3rd Grade 1st in Co-op 73.77
English Scores
4th Grade 1st in Co-op 81.16
3rd Grade 5th in the Co-op 63.93.
Reading Scores
4th Grade 1st in Co-op 68.12
Science Scores
4th Grade 3rd in Co-op 50.98
3rd Grade 1st in the Co-op 42.62
Principal Brandon Gates stated: “I am so proud of the hard work our students put in each year, as they strive for excellence. The daily investment of our teachers is exemplary, as they prepare our students for academic success.”
Swifton Middle School
The sixth and seventh grade scores were above the state average in every area. The fifth grade math was above the state average. In comparison with the other schools in the educational co-op, the rankings are as follows:
Fifth grade
Science 14th in the co-op at 26 percent
Math 7th in the co-op at 41 percent
Reading 11th in the co-op at 26 percent
English 12th in the co-op at 59 percent
Sixth grade
Science 4th in the co-op at 46 percent
Math 1st in the co-op at 72 percent
Reading 1st in the co-op at 50 percent
English 7th in the co-op at 65 percent
Sevnth grade
Science 1st in the co-op at 44 percent
Math 1st in the co-op at 63 percent
Reading 3rd in the co-op at 45 percent
English 2nd in the co-op at 82 percent
Kristy Sutherland stated: “Our scores were top notch! 5th grade slipped a little, but we had some unforeseen circumstances happen. Their scores have been fantastic for the past 3 years, so we expect this year’s scores to rebound. These scores never surprise me with how good they are! We have the best teachers, students, and parents of all. Our test scores show how working as a team between the teachers, students, and parents lead to success!”
Tuckerman High School
Math Scores
8th Grade 1st in Co-op 63.93
9th Grade 2nd in Co-op 39.53
10th Grade 3rd in Co-op 31.58
English Scores
8th Grade 1st in Co-op 81.97
9th Grade 2nd in Co-op 65.12
10th Grade 5th in Co-op 59.65
Reading Scores
8th Grade 1st in Co-op 63.93
9th Grade 2nd in Co-op 51.16
10th Grade 13th in Co-op 21.05
Science Scores
8th Grade 1st in Co-op 50.82
9th Grade 4th in the Co-op 32.56
10th Grade 9th in Co-op 24.56
Principal Michael Holland stated: “I’m very proud of the hard work our students and teachers put in each year. I genuinely appreciate the continuous support that the parents of the students give to our district. We will always work hard to prepare our students for the future. Go Bulldogs.
“The students and teachers, along with the support of their parents, have achieved the best test scores overall in the Northeast Co-OP and Jackson County. I appreciate the effort our students have put into these tests. With the addition of the IGNITE program, we give our students the best opportunity to be prepared for college and for the workforce. I couldn’t be more proud of our students, teachers, staff, and parents for their hard work and dedication.”
