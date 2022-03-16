Most counties in Northeast Arkansas showed slight increases in Coronavirus infections in the past week, while the number of active cases declined throughout the region.
According to the the Arkansas Department of Health, Jackson County had 33 new cases between March 7 and Sunday, March 13, an increase of six. Sixteen active cases have been reported, down from 25, while the death count has increased by two to 57.
Statewide, 22 additional deaths were reported, including one from Jackson County, as well as Craighead and Mississippi counties. Active cases have dropped to 1,909 statewide, which is a reduction of 221 from Sunday.
COVID-related hospitalizations have dropped by 26 to 217 in the state, and of those, 42 patients were on ventilators, a reduction of three. COVID-related hospitalizations rose by two in Northeast Arkansas since Sunday to 24, and four of those patients remained on ventilators.
