The Jackson County Community Theater will present "The Wizard of Oz" at Arkansas State University-Newport Friday, July 21, through Sunday, July 23.
The play, directed by Madison Stewart, follows the iconic story of Dorothy Gale, a young girl who finds herself swept away by a tornado to a fantastical world filled with colorful characters and unforgettable adventures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.