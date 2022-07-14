From the bustling county seat to the county poor house, the historic Jacksonport Courthouse has seen its share of change over the last 150 years.
The courthouse, located a short distance from the confluence of the Black and White rivers, still stands prominently as one of the oldest buildings in Jackson County.
According to information provided by the park, although Jackson County was created in November 1829, for the first three years of the county’s existence there was no official county courthouse. All county business was conducted in the home of one of its residents, Thomas Wideman.
Curator of Collections Angela Gibbs said Thomas Todd Tunstall, one of the first steamboat pilots to navigate the White River, founded Jacksonport after buying the land in 1833. On Dec. 17, 1852, Jacksonport was incorporated and the town became the county seat in July 1853 due to its location and rising influence.
“It was a busy port where steamboats from New Orleans, St. Louis, and Memphis transferred their cargo to smaller boats, which had the ability to navigate the shallower waters of the upper Black and White rivers with more ease,” Gibbs said.
Tunstall was a colorful character, known for having three, possibly four wives and 14 children, Gibbs said, noting that he and his oldest son, William W. Tunstall, helped shape the town.
William Tunstall, who handled most of the town’s business, deeded eight lots to the county for use as a public square in 1854 and a motion was made to build a courthouse. The motion was defeated by a unanimous vote and in 1857, a petition was presented requesting a special tax to fund the building of a courthouse.
Construction was again delayed by the Civil War and would not start until 1869, State Park Superintendent Mark Ballard said, noting the Jacksonport Courthouse was completed in 1872.
Ballard said during construction, the courthouse had to be raised an extra two feet to prevent flooding because the levee was not complete. For 20 years it was the center of justice as the nearby river port flourished, but Jacksonport declined as Newport rose in prominence and the county seat moved in 1892.
“The decline was mainly due to the railroads,” Ballard said. “So much had changed with the railroad and it took a lot of business away from the town, although Jacksonport had its chance to get a railroad spur, but the people didn’t want the railroad.”
As Newport became more prominent, Jacksonport residents gradually moved to the nearby town. Ballard said the Jacksonport jail was torn down, with the rubble used as part of the foundation for the Jackson County Courthouse in Newport.
Gibbs said the Jacksonport courthouse building would see various uses, including a school for seven years. After being vacant for two years, it would become a cotton gin in 1905, and in 1910 the building was transformed again to Jackson County Hospital, better known as the Jackson County Poor House, for 43 years.
“It was used to house the people who couldn’t take care of themselves,” Gibbs said, noting the hospital served as an orphanage, hospice-type care facility, a nursing home and a homeless shelter.
The building would be sold once again and used for grain storage, after which it went through serious decline and was abandoned. However, the building would find new life with the help of one of Tunstall’s decedents, Lady Elizabeth Luker, also the Jackson County Historical Society president.
During the Society’s second meeting on Jan. 12, 1962, Luker announced the old courthouse was scheduled for destruction, but the owners were willing to sell it for $1,900. Within weeks the project grew and a fund was established to purchase the building and renovate it into a county historical center.
Luker praised the location of the courthouse as a tourist destination and promoted the project as a source of civic pride. The Society agreed, unanimously voting to save the historical landmark for use as a future museum for Jackson County.
In May 1962, the Jackson County Historical Society acquired the deed to the courthouse property and the society’s membership grew as well. Due to the rising interest inspired by the project, membership rose from 64 members in late January to 232 in April. Several hundred more individuals and businesses would also join the booming organization in time.
Gibbs said after the building’s renovation was complete, a local historian and resident, Lairs Miller, and his wife Addie volunteered to become the courthouse caretakers. Miller would become Jacksonport State Park’s first superintendent.
Ballard said other than the vault, which was added after a major fire in the late 1880s, the structure was the same as the day the courthouse opened.
“The renovation of the courthouse was no easy task,” Ballard said, noting the interior was in very poor shape with doors carried away, window sills removed to be sold for scrap iron, missing or broken windows, rotten floors, and a leaky roof. Much of the structural components are still the same, such as the ceilings, exterior brick walls and attic beams.
Still the building had been ravished with time, Gibbs said. Parts had been stolen or sold over the years, such as the original judge’s chair, benches and chandeliers.
Salvaged portions of demolished Jackson County structures were used to make repairs. Furnishings such as a chandelier and doors from the Old Walnut Street School, a black walnut baluster from the E.L. Watson home, and a carved stairway from the McHugh home were used in repairs.
“Amazingly, some of the original courthouse locks, plates, and handles were returned and re-installed,” Gibbs said.
As renovations for the courthouse progressed, the project gained statewide attention and in January 1963, Jackson County State Representative Lonnie Etheridge introduced a bill to make the courthouse a state park. The Arkansas Senate approved the bill in March 1963.
With the Jacksonport Courthouse restored, Luker presented the property deed to Gov. Orval Faubus and in January 1964, land negotiations between the Historical Society and the State were underway.
On June 5, 1965, Jacksonport State Park opened to the public, complete with a day-long dedication, which included speeches, band performances, historical re-enactments, buggy rides and the commemoration of two Civil War Centennial markers for the surrender at Jacksonport and the town’s role during the Civil War.
Ballard said the courthouse is still in miraculous shape and the only other major work to be done on the building since the original restoration in 1965 was caused by storm damage many years later.
He said an F-4 tornado, a half-mile wide, struck Jacksonport in March 1997, and the tornado caused damage to the courthouse, including the destruction of several windows and doors, removal of parts of the roof, large amounts of water damage, and the movement of the east exterior wall.
Because of the damage, the courthouse had to undergo extensive renovations, including the installation of a staircase to replicate the staircase described in the original documents of the courthouse and a new floor modeled after the original, as well as new exhibits for the museum.
Ballard said the park plans to host an early Arkansas reenactment event in November, about a month before the courthouse’s 150-year anniversary on Dec. 24.
“Although the details are still being worked out,” Ballard said he believes that there will be tours for children, as well as other activities to highlight the lifestyle and culture of the port during its heyday.
For more information about Jacksonport State Park and the Jacksonport State Park Courthouse, visit jacksonport@arkansas.com or www.ArkansasState Parks.com.
