Jan Paschal, director of the educational foundation Every Child Is Ours, will present the fall 2023 Corinne Sternheimer Greenfield Lecture at Arkansas State University.

Titled “Every Child Is Ours: A Mission to Serve the Arkansas Delta and Beyond,” her presentation will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, in the Drama Theatre of Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro. Admission to the lecture is free, and the public is invited to attend.

