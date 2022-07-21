Jane Parnell, Newport High School Class of 1964, graduated from Arkansas State University in 1968 and began teaching in Bradford. She later transferred to the Newport School District where she taught language arts for 30-plus years until her retirement in 2000. She loved her students and they loved her.
Since age 10, Jane lived her life in Newport where she participated in almost every community activity. She was involved in Chapter R PEO, Newcomers Club and served on the boards of the Newport Planning Commission, Unity Health/Harris Hospital Foundation Board, Jackson County Historical Society, Newport Special School District Charitable Foundation, Newport Country Club, and was on the selection committee for the Edith and Roy Evans Scholarship Fund and the Beverly Tapp Memorial Scholarship Fund. She served as president of the Newport Country Club Ladies Golf Association.
