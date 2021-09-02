John 3:17 Annual Golf Tournament set for Oct. 1

On Oct. 1, John 3:17 will hold its 3rd annual golf tournament at Newport Country Club.
Registration flyers are available to print from the Facebook Page — John 3:17 Annual Golf Tournament — and may be mailed along with the fee.
John 3:17 is a faith-based Christian Recovery Center that provides a safe, nurturing environment for women who have made a commitment to overcome addiction(s), make positive lifestyle changes, develop spirituality, improve parenting skills and become productive members of society.
John 3:17 is committed to helping each resident understand and reach her full potential. This is done in a nurturing environment that provides family support, open and honest communication, and recognition of individuality. Proper supervision and enforced boundaries also help in the process of restoring health and happiness.
All funds raised are used for the current expansion program and to assist with monthly expenses.
For more information regarding the tournament, call 501-827-1447.
