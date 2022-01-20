Three joint State/FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers were due to open this week in Northeast Arkansas, including a Jackson County location, today.
The centers are designed to help survivors affected by the Dec. 10-11 severe storms and tornadoes.
In Jackson County the location for the center is Diaz City Hall, 3401 S. Main St. The hours of operation are Thursdays and Fridays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Survivors can meet face-to-face with specialists from FEMA, the Small Business Administration (SBA) and state and local agencies to have their questions about disaster assistance answered. They may also upload any documents needed for their applications at the centers.
The other centers are located at: Parkview Missionary Baptist Church, 104 N. Parkview Drive, in Trumann, with hours of operation after opening being Mondays through Saturdays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and First Baptist Church of Monette, 18847 Highway 18 in Monette, with hours of operation Mondays through Saturdays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Residents of any of the five counties approved for individual assistance, Craighead, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett and Woodruff may visit any open disaster recovery center in Arkansas.
For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4633. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMA Region6 or on Facebook at face book.com/FEMARegion6/.
Also follow the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management’s (ADEM) Twitter account at www.twitter.com/AR_ emergencies, Facebook at www.facebook.com/ARemergencies and Instagram at www. instagram.com/ar_emergencies/.
