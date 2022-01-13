Jones flies solo on commercial pilot path

Cameron Jones of Tuckerman, completed his first solo flight at the Melbourne Municipal Airport on Dec. 8, 2021.
He plans to earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in Aviation-Commercial Pilot upon completion of the program at Ozarka College.
“Flying was great, it was hard, but my training really kicked in,” said Jones of his first solo flight. “I always thought flying would be fun, but my goal is to make a career as a pilot like my dad.”
Ozarka College is a comprehensive technical college, with locations in Fulton, Izard, Sharp and Stone counties. The College offers associate degrees, technical certificates and certificates of proficiency, as well as workforce training, continuing education and adult basic education.
“Cameron has never had a lack of self-assurance, but I’ve watched him grow into a very nice young man, I’m proud of him very much!” said Clinton Jackson, Aviation Division Chair and Director. “He always shows up each day ready to learn, and any homework completed. I expect he will have a long and prosperous career as a Professional Aviator.”
Prior to taking a solo flight, students are required to receive and log flight training for maneuvers and procedures ranging from proper flight preparation procedures to emergency procedures and equipment malfunctions. Additionally, they have to pass an aeronautical knowledge test. Upon completing solo flights, students begin flying to larger airports with an instructor. Just prior to certification, students will fly solo to the Branson Airport.
For more information about flight training or the aviation program, please visit fly.ozarka.edu or call Clinton Jackson, Aviation Division Chair and Director at Ozarka College, at 870-368-7926.
