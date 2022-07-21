Judge Harold Erwin is a member of the family who helped establish Jackson County and Newport in the 1800s. He graduated from Newport High School in 1963 and went on to graduate from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a BSBA degree in banking and finance. He later graduated from the University of Arkansas School of Law in 1974 with a Jurist Doctorate degree.
Upon graduation, he set up his law practice in Newport and became the deputy prosecuting attorney and later was elected city attorney as well, practicing law while holding those offices. In 1986, he ran for the circuit judge’s position in the Third Judicial District which covers Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph and Sharp counties. While in office, he created one of the leading drug court programs in the state, trying to prevent incarcerating people with drug abuse problems.
