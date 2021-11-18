Junior Bulldogs take Southside Tournament championship

On Thursday, Nov. 11, the Tuckerman Junior Bulldogs played in the finals of the Southside Junior High Tournament taking on the Junior Ramblers from Rosebud.
At the end of the first quarter, Tuckerman found themselves behind 14-9. Tuckerman came back in the second quarter, led by 8 points from Finley Lancaster, to take a 21-18 lead going into halftime.
In the third quarter, Rosebud battled back to take a 26-25 lead at the end of the quarter. In the fourth quarter, Tuckerman was able to outscore Rosebud to win the championship game 37-33. Tuckerman was led in scoring by Finley Lancaster with 13 points and Eli Tackett with 12 points. With the win, the Junior Bulldogs improved to 8-1 on the season.
On Monday, Nov. 8, the Tuckerman Junior Bulldogs played in the first round of the tournament taking on the Junior Rebels from Highland. At the end of the first quarter, the Junior Bulldogs trailed 7-6. They rallied back in the second quarter to lead 19-15 going into the halftime break.
In the third quarter, they were able to expand their lead due to Highland only scoring one point in the quarter, to 28-16. In the fourth quarter, Tuckerman was able to put the game away to win 36-27 and advance to the finals. Tuckerman was led in scoring by Eli Tackett with 18 points and Finley Lancaster with 16 points.
