On Tuesday, Jan. 25, the Tuckerman Bulldogs traveled to Salem for junior boys action.
In the first quarter, both teams struggled to score, as Salem led 3-2. In the second quarter, the Bulldogs got going offensively, outscoring Salem 15-2 to take a 17-5 lead going into the halftime break.
In the third quarter, the Bulldogs outscored Salem 10-0 to go into the fourth quarter with the 27-5 lead. The Bulldogs came away with a 36-7 win against the Greyhounds.
The Bulldogs were led by Finley Lancaster with 11 points and Eli Tackett with nine points.
With the win, the junior Bulldogs improved to 15-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play.
Sloan-Hendrix
On Wednesday, Jan. 26, the junior Bulldogs traveled to Sloan-Hendrix.
In the first quarter, the Greyhounds outscored the Bulldogs for a 11-8 lead. The Greyhounds continued to lead in the second quarter to take a 23-15 lead going into the halftime break.
The third quarter was even, as both teams scored 11 points and the Greyhounds maintained their lead and were up 34-26 going into the final quarter. In the final quarter, the Bulldogs weren’t able to cut into the Greyhound lead and lost 39-30.
The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Lancaster with 11 points and Braylen Odem with eight points.
With the loss, the Junior Bulldogs fall to 15-3 overall and 4-2 in conference play.
Cedar Ridge
On Friday, Jan. 28, Tuckerman traveled to Newark to play the Cedar Ridge Timberwolves.
In the first quarter, the Bulldogs were outscored 10-5. After the second quarter, the Bulldogs found themselves down 21-18 going into the halftime break.
In the third quarter, the Bulldogs were outscored 13-11 and were still down 34-29 going into the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs were able to mount a comeback and outscored the Timberwolves 11-6 to win the game 49-45.
The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Tackett with 25 points and Odem with 13 points.
With the win, the junior Bulldogs improved to 16-3 overall and 5-2 in conference play.
