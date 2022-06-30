Jim Kaat started his major league career as a left-handed pitcher with the Washington Senators in 1959 and stayed with them through their transition into the Minnesota Twins, until 1973.
He started three games in the 1965 World Series (the Twins lost 4 games to 3 against the Dodgers). Kaat then was with the White Sox, Phillies, and Yankees through the rest of the ’70s. I remember him at the end of his career as a closer with the Cardinals from 1980 to 1983 that included their 1982 World Series win against the Brewers.
His final MLB totals: 283 wins, a 3.45 ERA, 625 games started and 180 complete games. He was named to three All-Star teams.
Kaat retired after the 1983 season as the last major league player to have played in the 1950s. He’s been a broadcaster since the mid-1980s. He’s being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame next month.
Unfortunately, some may only know of Kaat, 83, as a broadcaster who has gotten into trouble recently, and I think that’s unfair.
It started in October during the American League Division Series between the Astros and the White Sox, when Kaat made a comment about Chicago infielder Yoan Moncada, who was at bat, while talking to New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter.
“After the first time I saw him in the big leagues, I looked around the dugout, like, ‘Do we have one of those?’” Showalter said.
“Get a 40-acre field full of them,” Kaat said.
That was in the first inning of the game. By the fifth inning Kaat had been made aware that there was a backlash over what he said and he made this apology: “Earlier in the game when Yoan Moncada was at the plate, in an attempt to compliment the great player that he is, I used a poor choice of words that resulted in an insensitive and hurtful remark, and I’m sorry for that.”
Articles and social media posts followed stating that Kaat made a racist comment regarding Moncada because his mentioning 40 acres reminded some people of slavery and the unfulfilled promise of the U.S. government to provide former slaves with 40 acres and a mule. Some articles even focused on the fact that Moncada is Cuban, not African American, but that there was slavery there, too.
Good grief!
Neither Showalter nor Kaat were making comments about Moncada’s appearance, race, or slavery.
When Showalter would have first seen Moncada – as he referenced – from the dugout, would have been while Showalter was still managing the Baltimore Orioles. According to box scores from Baseball Almanac, it looks like Moncada would have first made an impression on Showalter when the White Sox and Orioles played seven games during the 2018 season and Moncada delivered seven hits, five RBIs, and scored six runs. That’s why he looked around the dugout and asked if they had one of those. Moncada’s batting average was .263 last year, and that’s why Kaat said you’d want a 40-acre field of them.
Kaat’s old, but he’s not Civil War old. I was born only 98 years after the Civil War ended, but the reference to 40 acres doesn’t make me think of slavery. It does make me think of land, however. Going back way before the Civil War even, under the Public Land Survey System, a section of land was one square mile, which contains 640 acres. A quarter section of that would be 160 acres, and a quarter section of that is 40 acres, which at one time, was the smallest section of land that could be purchased in this country.
Expressions regarding 40 acres, or “the back 40,” “upper 40” or “lower 40” are often used in literal and figurative ways. Also, by the 20th century land developers preferred working with 40-acre parcels. Each side of a 40-acre square equals one quarter of a mile, so if you walked the perimeter of a 40-acre parcel, you will have walked one mile. So it would be good to have that much space filled with Yoan Moncadas if you had a baseball team.
If 40 acres is offensive to some people because it reminds them of slavery, I would imagine any mention of agriculture in general would have the same affect.
I do not make excuses for people who genuinely spew stupid, racist comments, but I don’t think that was the case here. Earlier this month, Kaat referred to Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes as “Nestor the Molester” during a broadcast. He was referencing Cortes’ pitching abilities, but he got in trouble again.
“‘Nestor the Molester,’ Nestor Cortes,” Kaat said. “Angles and different speeds. He’s a pitcher.” The Associated Press reported that Twins vice president of communications and content Dustin Morse spoke with Kaat after the broadcast about the comment and said: “Obviously, we take these matters seriously and like in all cases will handle this internally and privately.” But headlines like: Broadcaster Kaat uses offensive nickname for Yankees’ Cortes persisted.
For what it’s worth, Cortes wasn’t offended.
You see kids, way back in the 1900s the word “molest” or “molester” wasn’t only used to describe people who sexually abuse others, including children, like it does today. It meant you might be aggressive and persistent in harassing someone, possibly in a criminal sense, but also on a playing field of some sort.
Return with me again to the early ’80s and let me introduce you to Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders cornerback Lester Hayes, affectionately known as “Lester the Molester.” He was part of the Raiders’ Super Bowl championship teams in 1980 and 1983 and was a five-time Pro Bowler from 1980-1984.
I’m sure Jim Kaat understands that what we say isn’t always what is heard, but I don’t think he said anything offensive, insensitive or hurtful. I think some misinterpreted what he said either on purpose or out of ignorance. I’m not sure anyone deserves an apology for that.
