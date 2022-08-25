BATESVILLE — Dr. Mitchell Keel was recently added as an internal medicine provider at the Newport Diagnostic Medical Clinic, soon to be White River Health Family and Specialty Care.
BATESVILLE — Dr. Mitchell Keel was recently added as an internal medicine provider at the Newport Diagnostic Medical Clinic, soon to be White River Health Family and Specialty Care.
Keel will see adults for a variety of health-related services.
Originally from Indianapolis, Keel attended medical school at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tenn. He completed his internal medicine residency at White River Health-White River Medical Center.
“During my residency at White River Medical Center, I learned a great deal about our community and was fortunate to meet a lot of great people,” Keel said. “I’m excited to meet new patients in the Newport area and join them in becoming healthier. I hope to work as a team with every patient to set and accomplish long-term healthy goals.”
The clinic is located at 2200 Malcolm Ave., Suite B in Newport and is open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 870-512-2500.
