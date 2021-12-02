Created to honor the legacy of its namesake, the Kevin King Memorial Scholarship for the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund supports qualifying single parents in Sharp, Fulton, Lawrence, Randolph, and Jackson Counties by empowering them to continue their education and develop a solid foundation for their family.
In November 12 scholarships were awarded to hardworking single-parent scholars across the district Mr. King served.
Awards were presented by Donna Cruse, of the Kevin King Organization, and Leda King, spouse of the late Kevin King. Mr. Jim McClarty, longtime friend of Mr. King, and local attorney, spoke to scholarship recipients about the passion Judge King brought to the community from the bench, his faith in those he served, and his work to provide them with every opportunity to succeed.
Scholarships were awarded to Natasha Pruitt, Priscilla B, Nakita Pruitt, Sara Hill, Melissa Harp, and Dejasia Gist of Jackson County; Sara Phelps and an anonymous student of Sharp County; Caroline Smith of Fulton County; Kristenia Law of Lawrence County; and Rachael Gardner and Ashley Croney of Randolph County.
Each recipient of the Kevin King Memorial Scholarship expressed tremendous appreciation for this very special recognition. Recipient Caroline Smith shared: “There are no words to describe my appreciation and gratitude for being chosen for the Kevin King Memorial Scholarship. If people who don’t know me are willing to help me achieve my dream, the least I can do is work my hardest to achieve the best grades I can in appreciation of the opportunity. To simply say ‘Thank you’ doesn’t seem like enough.” She plans to work in health education after graduation.
For over 30 years, the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund has worked to create stronger, more educated, and more self-sufficient families. ASPSF opens doors for low-income single parents, helping them pursue education, secure employment, and transform the future for their families. With the help of volunteers and community support, ASPSF creates multigenerational change, transforming lives for both single parents and their children. For more information, visit aspsf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.