The annual Monster Kids’ Fest will be held in downtown Newport this Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and will feature activities for children of all ages. Admission and all attractions are free of charge.
The All-Star Stunt Dogs Show will be shown on the Terry Scoggins Memorial Stage for three interactive performances at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. The show, which is for people of all ages, has been featured on several shows including Good Morning America, the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Oprah Winfrey show, Queen Latifah Show, NatGeo Wild, Animal Planet, Disney Plus, the Rose Parade and more.
Arkansas-based Hulsey Amusements will provide carnival rides in downtown Newport, which will include a water canoe ride, train ride, parachute ride and a 50-foot Frolic ride. Rides will be located in the gravel lot on Front Street.
Also, the Jane Parnell Performance Hall, located across from the Depot on Front Street, will be transformed into a children’s activity zone. Volunteers from ASU-Newport will host free arts and crafts, balloon art and a wide range of fun activities for children. Drawings will also be held for a Meta Quest 2 All-in-One Virtual Reality Headset, a Pyle Karaoke Party Bluetooth Speaker System and gift cards.
Surrounding the downtown park, Hog Wild Entertainment will be bringing a spider jump attraction, bounce houses, a giant dual slide, a three piece 65-foot obstacle course and a three-person gyroscope. New this year, Hog Wild will also offer a two-lane bungee run and a giant Twister game. A 25-foot rock climbing wall will also be set up.
Crockrill’s Country Critters will also offer pony rides throughout the day under the big tent beside the Iron Mountain Depot, and will have a variety of animals for children to pet. Other attractions will include the Farm Bureau milking cow, Jacksonport State Park’s educational booth and more.
Food trucks will also be on site. In the event of inclement weather, check the Monster Night’s Facebook page for the day’s alternate indoor plans. For more information, call 870-523-3618.
