Newport is pleased to announce the Monster Kids’ Fest to be held downtown on Saturday, Oct. 16.
The event kicks off at noon and features tons of activities for children of all ages. Admission and all the attractions are free-of-charge thanks to the generous sponsors for Monster Nights Downtown Entertainment Series.
On the Terry Scoggins Memorial Stage, Kids Fest welcomes the Wild World of Animals for three interactive shows. With over 20 years of experience working with animals in front of the public, Wild World of Animals is considered one of the best wildlife shows in the country and has been featured on the Today Show, Good Morning America, Live with Kelly, and Jimmy Kimmel. Come see animal appearances including a sloth, 6-foot alligator, 100-year-old snapping turtle, reticulated python, kookaburra, Patas monkey, binturong, capybara (the largest rodent in the world), prehensile tail porcupine and many more with shows at Noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The Jane Parnell Performance Hall across from the Depot on Front Street will be transformed into a children’s activity zone. Arts & crafts, balloon art and a wide range of fun activities will entertain children for hours. All free.
Surrounding the downtown park, Hog Wild Entertainment will be bringing a spider jump attraction, bounce houses, a giant dual slide, a three piece 65-foot obstacle course and a two-person gyroscope. They will also have the Hippo Chow Down game and jousting. For the really adventurous, try out the 25-foot rock climbing wall to test your climbing skills.
A two-block laser tag course will be set up by Rock Town Mobile Lazer Tag featuring laser rifles, a 50-caliber laser cannon and more. With a coach on hand to help guide the participants, the 10-minute rounds of tag will allow children to participate over and over again.
The popular petting zoo, Cockrill’s Country Critters, will bring a wide variety of animals to the festival and pony rides throughout the day.
Between acts on the stage, DJ G-Rant (Grant Medford) will be keeping things lively with popular family-friendly music. The dance party in front of the stage will be continuous from Noon to 6 p.m.
Other attractions include the Farm Bureau Combine Simulator and Milking Cow, Jacksonport State Park educational booth, a special appearance by ASU-Newport’s Ace the Aviator, and much more.
The final performance of the day will feature Arkansas Circus Acts for an exciting show for the whole family beginning at 6 p.m. to include arial acrobatics, fire entertainment, juggling and a hula hoop play shop. Enjoy performance art that combines strength and power of gymnastics with the expressiveness and elegance of dance.
Admission and parking are free. Food trucks will be on site including Minnie Bells, Hot Dog Heroes and Long’s Tropical Sno. In the event of inclement weather, check the Monster Nights page on Facebook for the day’s alternate indoor plans.
Activities and scheduled events:
Noon to 6 p.m.: Kid Crafts in the Jane Parnell Performance Hall, Outdoor Attractions include Cockrill’s Critters, Hog Wild Inflatables and Attractions, Mobile Lazer Tag and more.
Terry Scoggins Memorial Stage Schedule: Noon, DJ G-Rant Dance Party; 12:15 p.m. Wild World of Animals Show; 12:45 p.m. DJ G-Rant Dance Party; 2 p.m. Wild World of Animals Show; 2:30 p.m. DJ G-Rant Dance Party; 4 p.m. Wild World of Animals Show; 6 p.m. Arkansas Circus Acts
