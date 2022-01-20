The Tuckerman Lady Bulldogs recently played in the Kell Classic Basketball Tournament.
Pocahontas
The Lady Dogs went into the tournament as the fifth seed, matching with 12th-seed Pocahontas, for the first round. The game got off to a slow start for both teams. Tuckerman led after the first quarter 7-0. The Lady Dogs continued to push their lead in the second quarter, leading 24-2 at the half. Tuckerman continued to rally in the second half of the game to win 49-23.
Ansley Dawson led scoring with 16 points. Kenzie Soden had 13 points and Kenadi Gardner had 10 points.
Valley View
The second round of play was against the fourth-seed, the Valley View Lady Blazers. Tuckerman struggled to get shots to fall in the first quarter and ended the quarter down 10-4. The Lady Dogs began to get the ball going and were able to end the first half down, 20-15.
Tuckerman came out in the second half fired up and took their first lead of the game, 27-26, on a three-point shot by Dawson. The Lady Dogs outscored the Lady Blazers 17-6 to end the third quarter ahead 32-26.
Valley View began the fourth quarter with two three-point shots to tie the score at 32. Anna Winkfield with the Lady Blazers went up for a jumper, scored and drew a foul. She missed the free throw to leave the score 34-32, Valley View. The ball traded hands multiple times with rebounds and turnovers. Valley View held on for a hard fought win. The final score was 40-35.
For Tuckerman, Dawson had 12 points. Gardner and Shanley Williams both had 8 points each.
Soden and Dawson from Tuckerman made the Kell Classic All Tournament team.
The Lady Dogs are now 14-9 on the season and 4-2 in conference play.
