Tuckerman’s Kenzie Soden and Ansley Dawson were selected to play in the 16th annual Sun Senior Classic girls’ all-star basketball game on Sunday in Brookland. Lady Bulldog head coach Chad Soden, was selected to coach the White team.
The White team led by as many as 16 points in the first quarter, but the Blue team fought their way back and trailed by only one point, 63-62, at the end of the third quarter.
The lead changed hands several times in the final period, until the Blue team took the lead for good on a pair of free throws with seven minutes remaining. A 7-0 run by the Blue was more than the White team could overcome, as the Blue team held on for a 90-80 victory.
Playing for her father, Kenzie Soden led the White team with 19 points, including five three-pointers. Dawson scored nine points and finished with a game-high four assists.
