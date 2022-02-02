Shanley Williams scored 16 points and Kenzie Soden scored 12 points in Tuckerman’s 45-43 conference loss to the Melbourne Lady Bearkatz.
The Lady Dogs began the game with layups by Williams and Soden, but Melbourne answered back, going on a 9-0 run. The lead changed hands throughout the first half. Tuckerman led 19-17 at the end of the second quarter.
The second half began with three-point shots by Melbourne’s Kenley McCarn and Tuckerman’s Soden, making the score 22-20. Each team worked hard, tilting the score back and forth throughout the third quarter, with Melbourne leading 35-31 at the end of the quarter. Tuckerman was able to handle the ball and shoot well in the fourth quarter, but was unable to score in the final seconds, losing the game 45-43.
