A pair of bills that would seek to study the feasibility of building a spaceport in the state of Arkansas is moving through the legislature.
The state House voted 89-3, with two voting present, March 2 to approve HB1499.
The amended House bill is now in the Senate.
The bill would allow a feasibility study to be done on the issue.
According to the bill, a spaceport would involve the “installation and related facilities utilized for the takeoff, landing, retrieval, servicing and monitoring of vehicles capable of entering space.”
Lawmakers said Tuesday that the Arkansas Economic Development Commission or a third-party would do the study into the issue, if funding is available. Some of the items to be studied include looking at the potential market for the spaceport, a look at the demand and interest for the project as well as possible locations for the spaceport.
The bill was approved Monday by the Senate Transportation, Technology and Legislative Affairs Committee. During the hearing, Sen. Justin Boyd (R-Fort Smith), who is a co-sponsor of the bill, said there are three possible sites for a facility – a site in Northwest Arkansas, a site in Fort Smith and a site in Blytheville.
The bill also noted that the study will look at workforce requirements, technology, start-up costs, economic impact, the amount of financial investing needed by the aerospace industry and qualifications to operate the spaceport.
A similar bill, SB315, would seek to set aside up to $950,000 to do the study. If funding is available, officials said the study must be done by Jan. 1, 2024.
SB315 has been referred to the Joint Budget Committee for its review.
