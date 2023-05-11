A group is challenging the new Arkansas LEARNS law, alleging in court that state education officials and the state legislature did not follow procedure in enacting the new law.

Late Monday, Doris Ivy Jackson, Laverne Sims, Jesselia Maples, Steven Grappe, Veronica McClane and the Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Student filed suit in Pulaski County Circuit Court against Arkansas Secretary of Education Jacob Oliva, state education board members, the Friendship Education Foundation and the Marvell-Elaine School District.

