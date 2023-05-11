A group is challenging the new Arkansas LEARNS law, alleging in court that state education officials and the state legislature did not follow procedure in enacting the new law.
Late Monday, Doris Ivy Jackson, Laverne Sims, Jesselia Maples, Steven Grappe, Veronica McClane and the Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Student filed suit in Pulaski County Circuit Court against Arkansas Secretary of Education Jacob Oliva, state education board members, the Friendship Education Foundation and the Marvell-Elaine School District.
In the 20-page complaint, the group is seeking judicial relief against the Arkansas Department of Education and the state board on a vote earlier this month on the Marvell-Elaine school district.
“On Friday, May 5, 2023, the Board voted unanimously to authorize the Secretary to enter into a “transformation contract” with charter-school management company Friendship Education Foundation to manage and operate the Marvell-Elaine School District pursuant to authority granted in Section 14 of the Arkansas LEARNS Act, Act 237 of 2023,” the group alleges in the lawsuit. “Act 237 is not law in the State of Arkansas as of the filing of this Complaint, making the Board’s actions, and any further action by the Secretary to enter into a “transformation contract” on behalf of the Marvell-Elaine School District, ultra vires and illegal.”
The group also alleges that the Arkansas legislature did not follow procedure in approving the law, which was approved overwhelmingly by lawmakers and signed into law by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
“Section 73 of Act 237, entitled “Emergency Clause,” was not passed by a separate roll-call vote garnering a two-thirds majority, as is required by Article 1, Section 5 of the Constitution of the State of Arkansas. The facts articulated in Section 73(a) of Act 237 do not constitute an emergency under Article 5, Section 1 of the Constitution of the State of Arkansas and the Arkansas Supreme Court’s holding in Safe Surgery Arkansas, A Ballot Question Committee v. Thurston, 2019 Ark. 403 (Dec. 17, 2019),” the group alleges in the suit. “Therefore, the Emergency Clause in the Arkansas LEARNS Act is invalid and ineffective, meaning that the law is not yet operable in Arkansas, and it cannot provide the Board or Secretary any legal authority to enter into a “transformation contract” regarding the Marvell-Elaine School District.”
However, Alexa Henning, Communications Director for Sanders, said on social media Monday evening that the arguments made by the group lack credibility.
“This lawsuit has no merit. Chamber procedure for this session did not deviate from the process that has been followed by the House & Senate for decades. Dems and liberal activists in this state are playing politics with kids’ futures while trying to protect the failed status quo,” Henning said. “With the Legislature’s passage and Governor Sanders’ signature, LEARNS became the law in Arkansas. The Governor is confident in the process that was followed as well as the transformational, bold change it will bring to kids, educators and parents.”
No court date has been set.
However, the case, CV-23-3267, has been assigned to Circuit Judge Herbert Wright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.