Every parent faces the question each day of what kind of world they will build for their children. Sometimes a better world can start with work as simple as going to work to provide a stable home or spending time with them. And sometimes brave souls upend the entire system to give everyone an opportunity at a good life. Adolphine Fletcher Terry was a leader in many important social causes in the state throughout her life, causes that greatly improved the lives of many. In 1958, this would all be tested with the closure of Little Rock schools in the midst of the fight over integration.

Adolphine Fletcher was born into a life of privilege. Born in Little Rock in 1882, she was the daughter of John Gould Fletcher, a Confederate veteran and local politician. Her father had served as mayor of Little Rock from 1875 to 1881, and maintained a fortune through his cotton investments and banking activities. Her younger brother, also named John Gould Fletcher, became a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet.

Dr. Ken Bridges is a Professor of History at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado. He has written seven books and his columns appear in more than 85 papers in two states. Email kbridges@southark.edu.

