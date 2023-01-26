Legal Aid of Arkansas will be hosting a free Wills and Estate Planning clinic on Friday, Feb. 10, at Browns Temple Church of God and Christ, located at 217 Clay Street in Newport.
The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include information pertaining to wills, powers of attorney, beneficiary deeds and living wills. In addition, attorneys will be on hand to draft estate planning documents for members of the community at no cost.
