Lawrence Memorial Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® STEMI Referring Center silver plus recognition for its commitment to ensuring science-based treatment for all people experiencing a specific type of heart attack known as an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), known to be more severe and dangerous than other types of heart attacks.
Each year, about 285,000 people in the U.S. experience this type of heart attack, caused by a complete blockage in a coronary artery. Nearly 40 percent of people who go to the emergency room with acute coronary syndrome are diagnosed with a STEMI. Like all heart attacks, this requires timely treatment to restore blood flow as quickly as possible.
Mission: Lifeline is a national, community-based initiative improving systems of care for patients with STEMI, non-ST elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI), stroke and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. The program focuses on streamlining processes to speed the delivery of proper treatment for time sensitive, neuro-cardiovascular disease states.
Recognition as a Mission: Lifeline Referring Center is designed to showcase hospitals of every size on the front lines of care that do not have 24/7 cardiac catheterization lab availability but work in collaboration with emergency medical services to ensure patients receive guideline-directed STEMI and NSTEMI care.
“Care coordination is particularly important when someone experiences a STEMI heart attack, and American Heart Association guidelines call for specific science-based treatment,” said James G. Jollis, M.D., volunteer for the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – Coronary Artery Disease Systems of Care Advisory Work Group and cardiologist with The Christ Hospital Physicians – Heart & Vascular in Cincinnati.
“Hospitals/Organizations like Lawrence Memorial are recognized for consistently supporting patients to ensure the best opportunity for recovery.”
The Mission: Lifeline Referring Center award is earned by hospitals that demonstrate a commitment to getting patients the most up-to-date research-based care for STEMI as outlined by the American Heart Association.
“Lawrence Memorial is dedicated to improving the quality of heart care, and the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program helps us achieve that goal,” said Josh Conlee, Lawrence Healthcare President.
“The Mission: Lifeline program puts proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis so patients have the best possible chance of survival.”
