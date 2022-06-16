The award-winning monthly publication of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), “Independent Banker Magazine,” recently announced its 40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders.
The award recognizes up-and-coming innovators, influencers and civic servants who represent the future of community banking. This year’s 40 Under 40 recognized Newport’s own, Tristan Rudd, 39, assistant vice president and digital banking with Merchants and Planters Bank.
“ICBA congratulates and recognizes the success of these exemplary community bankers for their innovative spirit, along with their hard work and dedication as they continue to grow their potential and impact as community bankers,” ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said.
“Their determination and commitment to the values of community banking continues to make a positive impact on the customers and communities they serve.”
The feature story in the June issue of Independent Banker highlights how the 40 Under 40 honorees have overcome challenges and answered calls for innovation while staying true to the guiding principles of relationship banking that set community banking apart from others in the financial services space. Candidates were judged on character, leadership, community involvement, and innovation.
“We are so proud of Tristan and are thrilled that his hard work and dedication to community banking is being recognized on a national level,” says Merchants and Planters Bank President and CEO, Jim Gowen, Jr. “This is a well-deserved honor!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.