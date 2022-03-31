April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and in observance of the month, the White River Women’s Shelter will host an Easter Bag Hunt event on Sunday, April 10, from 1-5 p.m. at Lockwood Park in Newport.
National Child Abuse Prevention Month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to strengthen families to prevent child abuse and neglect.
White River Women’s Shelter serves victims of Northeast Arkansas and is a member of the Arkansas Domestic Violence Coalition and a 501-C organization. With a house capacity of 16 adult victims and three cribs, the shelter is a basic 30-day stay shelter for those in need.
The Easter Bag Hunt will begin at 2 p.m. Local organizations that help children in the Jackson County community will be on hand to distribute information and answer questions. Games will also be played for children.
