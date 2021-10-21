NEWPORT — Josh Brandt, Assistant Vice President and Trust Operations Officer with Merchants and Planters Trust Department, was recently awarded the Certified Trust & Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA) professional certification from the American Bankers Association.
The CTFA certification is awarded to those who demonstrate excellence in the field of wealth management and trust. To qualify for the CTFA certification, individuals must have certain levels of experience and education in the trust profession, pass an exam, and agree to abide by a code of ethics. The CTFA exam covers many areas, including fiduciary and trust activities, financial planning, tax law and planning, investment management, and ethics.
Josh earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from Arkansas State University and began his career with Merchants and Planters Bank in 2011. To prepare for the CTFA exam, Josh has spent several years studying at Cannon Trust School and graduated with honors this year. To become an honor graduate, a student must score 90 percent or higher on all course level exams and successfully pass a certification exam. Brandt is one of just a few students to earn this level of academic achievement from Cannon this year.
“Earning the CTFA certification validates Josh’s experience and depth of education in the wealth management industry,” says Nate Watson, Senior Vice President and manager of Merchants and Planters Trust Department. “His achievements, both academically and throughout his career, are evidence of his commitment to personal and professional excellence and demonstrate his tremendous work ethic.”
Brandt’s office is located at 316 Front Street in downtown Newport. You may also reach him by phone at 870 523-7602.
ABA Professional Certifications formally recognize those who meet the highest standards of performance in the financial services industry as well as professional continuing education and development requirements. For more information, call 202-663-5092 or visit www.aba.com/ certifications.
