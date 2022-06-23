Jackson County Justice of the Peace Wayne Long won the Republican nomination for House District 39 Tuesday evening in a runoff against Independence County Judge Robert Griffin.
In unofficial numbers, Long received 832 votes, or 58.59 percent to Griffin’s 588, or 41.41 percent. The district covers Jackson, White and Independence counties, from Newark to the north and Diaz and Newport to the east to Bradford and Bald Knob to the south.
Both candidates advanced to the runoff by being the top-two vote getters in the May 24 Republican primary. Griffin had nearly 40 percent of the vote in the primary, while Long had 32 percent. The incumbent, Rep. Craig Christiansen (R-Bald Knob), finished third with 28.3 percent.
As for the runoff Tuesday, Long won Jackson and White counties by large margins. Long picked up 71 percent of the vote in Jackson County and 65 percent of the vote in White County to get the nomination.
Griffin won Independence County, with nearly 85 percent of the vote.
Long did not have a comment about the victory in the runoff. Griffin said he was thankful for his supporters and thanked Long for the race.
“I called Mr. Long to congratulate him on his victory. He worked hard and earned the win,” Griffin said. “I am so proud of the voters of our corner of Independence County for giving me just under 85 percent of their votes. I am honored with that support and take that as a personal win myself.”
Long will face Libertarian Clayton Hall in the Nov. 8 general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.