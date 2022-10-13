NEWPORT — Julie Lydolph, APRN, was recently welcomed as a Family Medicine provider at the Newport Diagnostic Medical Clinic, soon to be White River Health Family & Specialty Care. She joins Mitchell Keel, MD and Marlo Hargrave, APRN, Family Medicine.
As an APRN, Julie will provide primary care, including wellness exams, to patients of all ages. She is focused on providing quality care to residents of Newport and surrounding areas, as well as maintaining direct communication with her patients and the healthcare community.
Julie completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Delta State University. She received her Master of Science in Nursing from Harding University. Julie worked as a Registered Nurse (RN) for five years prior to becoming an APRN. Julie is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
“The majority of my APRN clinical training took place at the Newport Diagnostic Medical Clinic,” said Julie. “I am appreciative and proud to return to this clinic in a provider role. I am hopeful to reciprocate the kindness that this community has shown me.”
Julie was raised in Tippo, Mississippi, but has lived in the Batesville area for over four years. She has two Boston Terriers: Travis, 11 years old and Buford, 8 years old. During Julie’s free time, she enjoys the outdoors, reading, and playing with her two dogs.
The Newport Diagnostic Medical Clinic (soon to be White River Health Family and Specialty Care) is located at 2200 Malcolm Avenue, Suite B in Newport. The clinic is a part of the White River Health clinic network and is open Monday through Thursday from 8AM to 5PM. For appointments, contact the clinic at 870-512-2500.
