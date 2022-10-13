NEWPORT — Julie Lydolph, APRN, was recently welcomed as a Family Medicine provider at the Newport Diagnostic Medical Clinic, soon to be White River Health Family & Specialty Care. She joins Mitchell Keel, MD and Marlo Hargrave, APRN, Family Medicine.

As an APRN, Julie will provide primary care, including wellness exams, to patients of all ages. She is focused on providing quality care to residents of Newport and surrounding areas, as well as maintaining direct communication with her patients and the healthcare community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.