BATESVILLE — Lyon College recently announced the creation of the Backyard Access Plan for area high school graduates.
With Lyon College’s Backyard Access Plan, area students who wish to lower their higher education costs and commute from home, have the option to go straight into a four-year bachelor’s program out of high school.
The program will also benefit transfer students at two-year colleges such as the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville, Ozarka College and Arkansas State University-Newport.
For the amount of a full Pell Grant and the amount of the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship for the current year, students graduating from high schools in 16 area districts can commute to Lyon College for zero out-of-pocket tuition costs.
Commuter students who qualify for a portion of a Pell Grant or no Pell Grant at all are only charged tuition in the amount of a full Pell Grant plus the amount of the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship for the current academic year.
Fees, books and supplies are not included in the cost of tuition.
Participating high schools include Batesville, Southside, Bald Knob, Bradford, Cave City, Cedar Ridge, Concord, Heber Springs, Highland, Hillcrest, Izard County Consolidated, Melbourne, Midland, Mountain View, Newport and Tuckerman.
Area students who would like to live on campus will receive a Backyard Access Plan resident grant of $3,750, which will bring their annual room and board (meal plan) cost to only $7,000.
Area students who are interested in the plan should submit their free application for admission to Lyon College at lyon.edu/applynow. They also should complete a Free Application for Federal Student Assistance and/or add Lyon College to their FAFSA application, and visit with a Lyon College admissions representative to discuss their future at Lyon College.
For more information on the Backyard Access Plan, please contact Tommy Tucker at Thomas.Tucker @lyon.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.