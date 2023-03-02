A Jackson County man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in a 2019 case, prosecutors said this week.
Cordairo Jamar Tidwell, 35, of Newport appeared in Jackson County Circuit Court in the case involving the murder of Chris Crawford.
Prosecutors said in a media release that the charges stemmed from a June 2019 incident in which Crawford and Tidwell were having an argument on Holden Avenue in Newport.
In the incident, Tidwell shot and killed Chris Crawford; and injured Angela Crawford. Angela Crawford was shot in the leg, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said Tidwell pleaded guilty to murder in the first degree and was sentenced to 35 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and received a five-year sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Tidwell also pleaded guilty to a terroristic act charge and was sentenced to 25 years in prison; and pleaded guilty to Battery-I and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
The terroristic act and battery charges will be served concurrently with the murder charge, prosecutors said.
Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Devin Holder credited the work of prosecutors and law enforcement on the case.
“I want to thank the Newport Police Department and the Arkansas State Police for doing a job putting the evidence together and helping the prosecution form a good case. It was meticulous work, but it paid off. They did a great job,” Holder said in a statement. “I also want to give credit to Deputy Prosecutor Randy Rudisill and the Jackson County prosecutor staff. They deserve praise for the conviction and sentence. Many prosecutors would have been tempted to come down off the negotiations after four years of delay, but Randy did not back down and very patiently kept pushing for a trial. Thanks to the Newport Police, the State Police, and Randy Rudisill, our communities just got safer.”
