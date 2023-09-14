A man recently received 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to a negligent homicide related charge in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Anthony Eugene Moore, 54, was scheduled to go before a jury in the case but instead pleaded guilty Sept. 7 to a negotiated plea of vehicle aircraft watercraft-while intoxicated.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.