A man recently received 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to a negligent homicide related charge in Jackson County Circuit Court.
Anthony Eugene Moore, 54, was scheduled to go before a jury in the case but instead pleaded guilty Sept. 7 to a negotiated plea of vehicle aircraft watercraft-while intoxicated.
In addition to the prison sentence, Moore was also given a five-year suspended sentence in the case.
Moore was arrested in November 2020 after a crash in downtown Newport that killed Richard Owens, according to authorities. Officials said Moore was driving between 80 and 90 mph in a 40-mph zone in the Newport city limits when the crash happened.
Moore had a .159 blood alcohol level and had cannabis in his system at the time of the crash, officials said.
Moore was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, $250 public defender fee, $150 in court costs, a $40 booking fee and a $25 public defender user fee in the case.
He is being held at the Jackson County jail, awaiting a move to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
