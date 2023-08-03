Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has reappointed Susannah Marshall as Commissioner of the Arkansas State Bank Department.
Marshall is from Newport and is the 22nd Bank Commissioner of Arkansas.
Verify your print or online subscription account here.
Updated: August 3, 2023 @ 7:43 pm
Marshall has served as the Arkansas State Bank Department Commissioner since 2020. She has worked for the department since 1995 and was appointed Deputy Bank Commissioner in 2007.
“Susannah has been an exemplary leader for the Arkansas State Bank Department,” said Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald. “Her institutional experience and knowledge ensure that the State Bank Department has a capable leader in service to our state’s banking industry.”
From 1995 to 2003, Marshall served as a commercial bank examiner. She became a financial analyst in 2005 and was promoted to financial analyst supervisor before being named the Deputy Bank Commissioner.
“I am honored that Governor Sanders and Secretary McDonald have given me the opportunity to continue to serve as the Commissioner of the Arkansas State Bank Department,” said Marshall. “As Commissioner, I have worked to help our state’s banking industry grow, and I aim to increase these efforts as we build stronger regulatory partnerships that will enable Arkansas banks to be national leaders in banking and finance.”
Marshall earned an undergraduate degree in accounting from Arkansas State University in May 1994, and she graduated from the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking in Dallas in 2002. She serves on the board of the Conference of State Bank Supervisors and is chair of the association’s education foundation board of trustees.
On April 1, 2023, Marshall was reappointed to serve a two-year term on the FFIEC’s state liaison committee. Arkansas Business named Marshall to its 40 Under 40 list in 2011 and she has been named to the Top 100 Women of Impact in Arkansas for 2023.
