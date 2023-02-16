Marvin Glen Davidson, 87, of Newport departed this life on February 11, 2023. He was born November 26, 1935 to Arthur A. Davidson and Rilla (Fuller) Davidson.
Marvin was a member of the Campbell Station Baptist Church. He was also active in the V.F.W. and the Gideon’s. He loved his family and time spent on family outings. He enjoyed hunting, trout fishing and white water rafting.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janice Davidson; his sons, Marvin Glen Davidson Jr., David Darrell Davidson and Johnnie Glenn Davidson; Son-in-laws, Jon W. Hankins, James D. Self and Melvin J. Propes; his brothers, Dean Davidson, W.A. Davidson and Dale Davidson.
He is survived by his daughters, Monica Self (Jack Carter) of Newport, Cathy Hawkins of Texas, Violet Propes of the home and Kay Lites (Marvin) of Texas; his sisters, Joy Epperson of Olyphant, Janet Rochner of Thida and Violet Nash of Missouri; twelve grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren.
Special love to Destany Self, his kitten forever.
Special thanks to Dierkson Hospice for their care and compassion.
Memorial service will be at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2022 at Dillinger Funeral Home with Brother Paul Miles officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 until service time.
